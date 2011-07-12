Here is Andernos-les-Bains airport created by Christophe.

Andernos-les-Bains aerodrome is an aerodrome open to public air traffic, located 3 km northeast of Andernos-les-Bains in the Gironde region.

It is used for the practice of leisure and tourism activities (light aviation and model aircraft).
https://www.simvol.org/en/downloads/airports/andernos