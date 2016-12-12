Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: How Do I Get Marketplace and Live WX Back?

  1. Today, 03:44 PM #1
    leegra
    leegra is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Posts
    39

    Default How Do I Get Marketplace and Live WX Back?

    When I loaded MSFS on my computer this morning I found that Marketplace and Live WX were greyed-out and unavailable. An error message told me MSFS wasn't connected to the web...

    In checking around the program, however, I was still able to connect to a number of MSFS-offered links, such as Twitter, YouTube, etc. without any problem. They were available on the web, but not Marketplace and Live WX...And, for the record, I was already working sites on the web, before I loaded MSFS...

    Has anyone else had this problem? And, how do I get these programs back?...

    I hope someone can suggest a way to make them available again...Any help is much appreciated...

    Lee Graves
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:26 PM #2
    Cavulife
    Cavulife is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    140

    Default

    Have you checked General Options/Data to see that you've got the "Data Connection" items set to ON?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:08 PM #3
    leegra
    leegra is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Posts
    39

    Default

    Thanks Cavulife--That was the problem...I don't how it happened, but Data option was "Off." I switched it to "On" and all is good again...

    Love the Forum...

    Lee Graves
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Plan-G and issue with addon from steam marketplace
    By Trustdesa in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-12-2016, 09:13 AM
  2. RT wx is selected but it isn't the real wx
    By clif9710 in forum FSX
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 06-29-2013, 03:03 PM
  3. FSX Problems - multi-monitor setup and Games for Windows Marketplace troubles
    By -Ice in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 07-05-2012, 10:46 PM
  4. A post on WX live updates and flickering
    By Ke8bp in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-28-2003, 09:51 AM
  5. THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK!
    By Erick_Cantu in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-02-2002, 12:03 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules