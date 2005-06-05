Thread: Tom Hiscox's Scenery GenX

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Tom Hiscox's Scenery GenX

    Roger Wensley
    Mar 2005
    was Canada
    Tom Hiscox's Scenery GenX

    Does anyone have any idea about getting GenX to start working again once it has stopped? After years it has just.... stopped?
    tgibson_new
    Dec 2007
    San Diego
    My guess is perhaps an OS update? Try running in a Compatibility Mode?
    Tom Gibson

    CalClassic Propliner Page: http://www.calclassic.com
