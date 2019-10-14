I love Dicks scenery pajn_adex_rjm.zip

But there is a problem in the scene. Similarily remarked in other faulty sceneries.

Near to the fuel and gas storage some (maybe?) tanks are not on the ground, there seem to fly 8 m above, see photo.

What ist the reason? Installation problem? No readme, after unzipping there is only one .bgl file. I moved in the Addon Scenery folder, all other functions are well.

