Hello, Hi! Everyone I had recently downloaded A330-300 Mega pack for Msfs2020 and install the usual way to the community folder
but the files don;t work As they are liveries, I don't expect they are to be standalone aircrafts but they don.t show up neither in A320 Flybywire liveries nor in the default liveries. Since some people using this particular aircraft pack- they work. If anybody have any idea
about how to make the files work then please kindly give some instructions. Many Thanks