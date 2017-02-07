Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Under flights

  Today, 12:34 PM #1
    VFRguy
    VFRguy
    VFRguy is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Enid, Oklahoma
    Posts
    91

    Default Under flights

    I have been trying to fly under that very tall tower over in Paris.
    I had to configure the plane to the Superman mode to prevent
    the flight from coming to an end when I crash.
    I come in from the grassy side (wheels up) and lined up really good.
    I hit the opening with plenty of space all around.
    Just as I get directly under I hear a really bad sound.
    The plane is forced to the ground with the wheels extended and I
    exit the other side bouncing around and finally jump into the air.
    I have tried it with my two ultralight planes with the same results.
    The “ARCH DE TRIUMPH” let me fly through OK.
    Some of the bridges let me through some will not.
    I found out that the Golden Gate has a small window to fly through.
    I guess the other bridges have a small window as well
    (or else I am a very poor pilot).
    I like Under Flights because you get away with something that would send you to jail in real life.
    People have been flying under things since day one.
    They are fun.
    I also like buzzing cars and trucks.
    Scares the hell out of them.
    9/11 took the fun out of flying into buildings.
    VFRguy
  Today, 12:43 PM #2
    daspinall
    daspinall
    daspinall is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    921
    Blog Entries
    10

    Default

    I've done it a few times in the TBM, quite easy and great fun..... Trying to loop it now that would take great skill.......
  Today, 12:53 PM #3
    VFRguy
    VFRguy
    VFRguy is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Enid, Oklahoma
    Posts
    91

    Default

    I must be doing something wrong.
    I now know it can be done.
    TBM?
  Today, 01:29 PM #4
    VFRguy
    VFRguy
    VFRguy is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Enid, Oklahoma
    Posts
    91

    Default

    I just did it in a Cirrus SR22 in full throttle.
    I don't know what to say.
