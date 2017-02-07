Thread: Under flights

I have been trying to fly under that very tall tower over in Paris.
I had to configure the plane to the Superman mode to prevent
the flight from coming to an end when I crash.
I come in from the grassy side (wheels up) and lined up really good.
I hit the opening with plenty of space all around.
Just as I get directly under I hear a really bad sound.
The plane is forced to the ground with the wheels extended and I
exit the other side bouncing around and finally jump into the air.
I have tried it with my two ultralight planes with the same results.
The “ARCH DE TRIUMPH” let me fly through OK.
Some of the bridges let me through some will not.
I found out that the Golden Gate has a small window to fly through.
I guess the other bridges have a small window as well
(or else I am a very poor pilot).
I like Under Flights because you get away with something that would send you to jail in real life.
People have been flying under things since day one.
They are fun.
I also like buzzing cars and trucks.
Scares the hell out of them.
9/11 took the fun out of flying into buildings.
VFRguy
