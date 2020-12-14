During my troubleshooting period one of the questions asked of me was
“Do have you have Rolling Cache set up?”.
I replied that I did not know and just forgot about it.
Well I did have it set up and the size was 8GB.
I increased it to 12GB
I looked at the “MANUAL CACHE” and it was set at 0.
I increased it to 12GB
It said I could change it later.
Since I have plenty of free space (for now) I figured what the heck, the more the better.
I don’t know exactly how that stuff works but………
VFRguy