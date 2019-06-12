Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: I've asked this previouslly, re flightplans

    Default I've asked this previouslly, re flightplans

    I've downloaded this flight plan:

    AC#1000,Q-VXF,31%,24h,IFR,02:50:00,00:00:00,360,R,0486,YPAD,07:00:00,00:00:00,330,R,0486,YMML,20:40:00,00:00:00,350,R,0673,YPAD,22:30:00,00:00:00,340,R,0673,YPDN

    The times in BOLD are ETA's. According to everything I've read, if this flight plan is compiled, using AIFP3, and then decompiiled, AIFP3 should have calculated the correct ETA. It doesn't. After repeated attempts.

    Does anyone know why?

    Allan
    Problem solved.

    In AIFP3 Flightplans menu I selected "Adjust ETA's To Reflect A/C Cruise Speeds"

    Funny how nobody mentioned this before. Might have been obvious but sometimes idiots guides are needed.


    Take care, folks.

    Allan
