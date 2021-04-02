Thread: MSFS 2020 Download

Where would be the best place to buy and download MSFS 2020 premium? I see it listed on Amazon
I wouldn’t bother with Amazon for something like this.. just buy it from the Microsoft Store (which you’ll probably have in Windows 10)
Or you could get it through Steam if you prefer
I see you only have 8gb of ram. While this is supposed to be ok, I would recommend 16 minimum (32 is better)
It might be a good idea to sign up to the Xbox game pass for a month (on your pc)
It only costs £1 / $1 for a months trial. This means you can try MSFS and see how well it runs, just remembering to cancel the game pass before the month is up.
Steve
