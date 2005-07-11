Thread: Can the Digital Ownership file be D/L'd AFTER FS2020 is downloaded?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    I've downloaded the FS2020 files from the MS Store but not the Digital Ownership file. I thought the install pgm would go back to the original page which lists the files. But, alas, it did not. Is there a way to get to that page. BTW, FS2020 pgm appeared to run just fine with one exception---- my Logitec Joystick Pro needs to be calibrated. But I'll save that for another post.

    Thanking you in advance,
    Homer W
    To get back to the original downloads:
    Launch the MS Store App and click on the three dots in the top right corner.
    In the drop-down list, click on Purchased.
    This opens your Microsoft Account Order History. If you can't see Microsoft Flight Simulator, click on Show > All and Ordered within > All available.
    Under Microsoft Flight Simulator is "This bundle includes", and you should see Digital Ownership listed there.
    Click on Digital Ownership and the Purchase/Install page will open.
    Click the blue Install/Open button on the right.
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
