Thread: Can the Digital Ownership file be D/L'd AFTER FS2020 is downloaded?

To get back to the original downloads:
Launch the MS Store App and click on the three dots in the top right corner.
In the drop-down list, click on Purchased.
This opens your Microsoft Account Order History. If you can't see Microsoft Flight Simulator, click on Show > All and Ordered within > All available.
Under Microsoft Flight Simulator is "This bundle includes", and you should see Digital Ownership listed there.
Click on Digital Ownership and the Purchase/Install page will open.
Click the blue Install/Open button on the right.
