Thread: RTW Retro Flight #128 Frankfurt to Munich . . . . 1959

RTW Retro Flight #128 Frankfurt to Munich . . . . 1959

    RTW Retro Flight #128 Frankfurt to Munich . . . . 1959

    Lufthansa flight 622 is a Vickers Viscount 814 on a flight from Frankfurt Rhein-Main to Munich Riem (EDDF - EDMR). We have 600 gallons of fuel on board for the 168 nm flight. We will have clear weather with moderate cloud cover up to 7,500 feet. Our cruising altitude will be 14,000 feet.

    Thanks to:
    Aircraft: Vickers Viscount. The model is by Rick Piper, the panel is by Fraser McKay and the 1959 Lufthansa paint is by Garry Russell.
    Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper. At www.calclassic.com
    Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1, MS Windows 7 Pro and:
    - Frankfurt Rhein-Main and Munich Riem Airport scenery is from the Central Europe package by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens. At www.calclassic.com
    - The 1959 Lufthansa timetable is from www.timetableimages.com
    - Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries. At www.flightsim.com
    - FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch. At www.flightsim.com
    - REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
    - Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
    - FS Genesis UT Europe.

    1. Lufthansa timetable effective May 24, 1959.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_01.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 428.6 KB  ID: 226585

    2. Flight clearance granted, Cockpit checks completed, passengers boarded and engines started.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_02.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 365.4 KB  ID: 226586

    3. We have taxied out to runway 7L for departure and are holding for a Lufthansa Viscount to land.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_03.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 475.1 KB  ID: 226587

    4. The Viscount is almost down and we are next in line for takeoff.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_04.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 428.3 KB  ID: 226588

    5. We are off and the gear is coming up.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_05.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 338.8 KB  ID: 226589

    6. Turning on course for Munich.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr06.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 482.8 KB  ID: 226590

    7. Climbing through 6,000 feet near the small town of Dieburg.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_07.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 340.3 KB  ID: 226591

    8. Now at 12,000 feet.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_08.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 422.5 KB  ID: 226592

    9. Cruising at 14,000 feet.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_09.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 335.4 KB  ID: 226593

    10. Cruising over Middle Franconia near Feuchtwangen.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_10.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 373.8 KB  ID: 226594


    Larry
    RTW Retro Flight #128 Frankfurt to Munich . . . . 1959

    11. We are making good time about 50 nm from Munich.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_11.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 285.2 KB  ID: 226595

    12. About 30 nm from Munich we turn and begin our descent to 10,000 feet.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_12.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 357.3 KB  ID: 226596

    13. Now descending to 3,800 feet near the municipality of Aichach.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_13.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 407.8 KB  ID: 226597

    14. Halfway between Augsburg and Munich Riem we turn toward the airport
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_14.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 394.5 KB  ID: 226598.

    15. Maintaining 3,800 feet we look to our right and see the Bavarian Alps.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_15.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 385.0 KB  ID: 226599

    16. With flaps 40 and gear down we begin to descend and line up our approach to runway 7 at Munich Riem.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_16.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 381.1 KB  ID: 226600

    17. Now 2.5 nm from the threshold we are lined up on approach with full flaps.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_17.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 461.6 KB  ID: 226601

    18. Touchdown.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_18.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 467.7 KB  ID: 226602

    19. Taxiing to the terminal.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_19.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 341.7 KB  ID: 226603

    20. We are parked, all systems shut down and passengers disembarked. Thanks for flying Lufthansa.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vickers Viscount 814_Lufthansa_20.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 325.5 KB  ID: 226604
    Larry
