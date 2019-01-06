Thread: RTW Retro Flight #128 Frankfurt to Munich . . . . 1959

Lufthansa flight 622 is a Vickers Viscount 814 on a flight from Frankfurt Rhein-Main to Munich Riem (EDDF - EDMR). We have 600 gallons of fuel on board for the 168 nm flight. We will have clear weather with moderate cloud cover up to 7,500 feet. Our cruising altitude will be 14,000 feet.
Thanks to:
Aircraft: Vickers Viscount. The model is by Rick Piper, the panel is by Fraser McKay and the 1959 Lufthansa paint is by Garry Russell.
Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper. At www.calclassic.com
Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1, MS Windows 7 Pro and:
- Frankfurt Rhein-Main and Munich Riem Airport scenery is from the Central Europe package by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens. At www.calclassic.com
- The 1959 Lufthansa timetable is from www.timetableimages.com
- Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries. At www.flightsim.com
- FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch. At www.flightsim.com
- REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
- Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
- FS Genesis UT Europe.
1. Lufthansa timetable effective May 24, 1959.
2. Flight clearance granted, Cockpit checks completed, passengers boarded and engines started.
3. We have taxied out to runway 7L for departure and are holding for a Lufthansa Viscount to land.
4. The Viscount is almost down and we are next in line for takeoff.
5. We are off and the gear is coming up.
6. Turning on course for Munich.
7. Climbing through 6,000 feet near the small town of Dieburg.
8. Now at 12,000 feet.
9. Cruising at 14,000 feet.
10. Cruising over Middle Franconia near Feuchtwangen.
