This is a long shot, but if anyone is using, or has used, this package, I could sure use some help getting the Virtual Cockpit working. Tried everything I could think of, but No Joy. Also, no documentation in the download package and their web page seems to be down.

I'm a 767 addict and I would love to get this working. FWIW, I owned the Flight1 767 PIC package years ago. Wish I still had it.

Thanks in advance,
Larry Williams