Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Round Robin using TNG's

  1. Today, 12:07 PM #1
    ColR1948's Avatar
    ColR1948
    ColR1948 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Manchester UK
    Posts
    2,942

    Default Round Robin using TNG's

    I had a play using TNG's as waypoints to do a Round Robin, a couple loops you see is where the aircraft did 2 missed approaches.
    I tried to keep the aircraft withing the Belgian airspace too, it worked OK.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Round Robin.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 164.7 KB  ID: 226572


    Col.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:27 PM #2
    douga66's Avatar
    douga66
    douga66 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Long Island, NY - USA
    Posts
    101

    Default

    That's a fun thing to do. I'm assuming IFR so the plane never touches down?
    To view my repaints and other stuff just click on the image below!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Hawaiin Round Robin Part1
    By Smutley in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 25
    Last Post: 12-17-2009, 10:07 AM
  2. Hawaiin Round Robin Part3
    By Smutley in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 10-14-2008, 04:36 PM
  3. Hawaiin Round Robin Part2
    By Smutley in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 10-14-2008, 02:59 PM
  4. Batman & ROBIN DR 400(A cold&rainy flight with ROBIN)
    By davestan_ksan in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:39 AM
  5. Here we go round and round and round
    By Holliday in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 11-16-2002, 06:59 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules