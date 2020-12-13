Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: The correct way to post about a new arcade multiplayer flight sim game?

  1. Today, 03:49 AM #1
    SXtheOne's Avatar
    SXtheOne
    SXtheOne is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2021
    Posts
    1

    Default The correct way to post about a new arcade multiplayer flight sim game?

    Hi!

    I'm part of a two-person team and we've made a futuristic, arcade flight sim with multiplayer. We are in trouble when it comes to advertising so I'm trying hard to find people whom can be interested in a game like this.

    So the question is, where should I post about this game? In which forum topic? Is anybody interested to try it and maybe make a review? A demo is available and you can try even the multiplayer!


    https://store.steampowered.com/app/1...ings_Air_Race/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:41 AM #2
    Nels_Anderson's Avatar
    Nels_Anderson
    Nels_Anderson is online now Administrator
    Join Date
    May 1996
    Location
    FlightSim.Com World HQ
    Posts
    3,604
    Blog Entries
    22

    Default

    The "Outer Marker" forum is suitable for any flight sim topic.

    You can also send us a press release for publication in our news section. Just email it to me:

    [email protected]
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Zero delay Arcade USB Encoder
    By alanmerry in forum Cockpit Builders
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-13-2020, 06:30 AM
  2. new to game, need help playing game again and add on.
    By speedr2778 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-01-2011, 08:55 AM
  3. Can we make a arcade<-->realism scale?
    By KaelNL in forum Military Flight Sims
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-25-2010, 05:16 AM
  4. 1 fs9 shot and some other new sim/arcade game shots
    By DK8290 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:56 AM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules