It’s been there all along.
I once thought that the HOLLYWOOD sign was forgotten.
I looked for it many times as I was trying to get a handle on the workings of this new Flight Simulator.
I could always see the POI marker but never the sign. I even posted about it.
If I remember right, a couple of other guys had the same problem.
One guy posted that you could download an add on.
I had to eat my words when I posted about other missing items.
Like the Washington Monument, buildings in NYC and a couple of other things
that I spoke about without being fully informed.
I got fairly good at fooling around with things in the data section of the GENERAL OPTIONS menu.
So I gave the HOLLYWOOD sign another shot.
I tweaked up the data and went hunting.
I found it right where it is supposed to be.
In FS X the sign is up high on the ridge.
In FS20 it is down below the ridge line where it belongs.
VFRguy