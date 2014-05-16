This is an old persistent issue so I thought I would see if anybody else has experienced it and have found a solution for it.

A section of the BNA terminal where Gate C11 is located always loads blurry. The rest of the airport is fine. No problems with ground textures, other buildings or other parts of the terminal. It will clear up within a few seconds or immediately if I switch views or pan around the airport. The texture in DXTBmp, (t1a.bmp) shows mipmaps are included similarly to all other textures.

Any ideas on correcting this blurry section appreciated.