Thread: Does FSX exist anymore?

Anyone else getting sick of the developers obsession with MSFS? Even frooglesim has deserted FSX/XPlane on youtube!! Its like we never existed 😕 I know things move on but this has been a very sudden demise imho.
Thank god for you guys here 👍
,
Anyone else getting sick of the developers obsession with MSFS? Even frooglesim has deserted FSX/XPlane on youtube!! Its like we never existed 😕 I know things move on but this has been a very sudden demise imho.
Thank god for you guys here 👍
,
i5 4690 (350mhz) with Arctic Cooler, 8GB Corsair Vengeance 1600mhz, ASUS Rock H97 performance mobo, Gainward Windforce GTX 960 OC 2GB, Windows10 64bit, 256mb Crucial SSD, 500GB Seagate HDD.
I play a bunch of old abandoned games. The masses always will go to the latest. I only go to the latest if it’s also the greatest and MSFS is not.
For a flight game which MSFS is, X-Wing from 1993 leaves it for dead imo!
As for flight sims, heck, I will always happily use FS9. Could not care less everyone is gone.
I've been with FSX since the beginning and all of its predecessors before that.
With a strong compliment of added aircraft and added instrumentation, it is en excellent flight simulator that I'm sure I'll use till the my computer fails. It's hard to beat as a flight simulator for flying and for gaining an understanding instrumentation and navigation.
For those rare times when I want to look at things, I forgo FSX in favor of Google Earth's new "on the web" experiment. It's a great sight seeing simulator.
Bookmarks