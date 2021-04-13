Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Does FSX exist anymore?

  1. Today, 08:43 AM #1
    pomak249
    pomak249 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    TRNC
    Posts
    340

    Default Does FSX exist anymore?

    Anyone else getting sick of the developers obsession with MSFS? Even frooglesim has deserted FSX/XPlane on youtube!! Its like we never existed 😕 I know things move on but this has been a very sudden demise imho.
    Thank god for you guys here 👍

    ,
    i5 4690 (350mhz) with Arctic Cooler, 8GB Corsair Vengeance 1600mhz, ASUS Rock H97 performance mobo, Gainward Windforce GTX 960 OC 2GB, Windows10 64bit, 256mb Crucial SSD, 500GB Seagate HDD.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:48 AM #2
    Skywatcher12's Avatar
    Skywatcher12
    Skywatcher12 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2015
    Posts
    1,155

    Default

    I play a bunch of old abandoned games. The masses always will go to the latest. I only go to the latest if it’s also the greatest and MSFS is not.
    For a flight game which MSFS is, X-Wing from 1993 leaves it for dead imo!

    As for flight sims, heck, I will always happily use FS9. Could not care less everyone is gone.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:20 AM #3
    Ray Hff
    Ray Hff is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Posts
    249

    Default Will Be Here For Awhile

    I've been with FSX since the beginning and all of its predecessors before that.

    With a strong compliment of added aircraft and added instrumentation, it is en excellent flight simulator that I'm sure I'll use till the my computer fails. It's hard to beat as a flight simulator for flying and for gaining an understanding instrumentation and navigation.

    For those rare times when I want to look at things, I forgo FSX in favor of Google Earth's new "on the web" experiment. It's a great sight seeing simulator.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Does the original info from FSX Wiki still exist somewhere?
    By joe42271 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-13-2021, 01:21 AM
  2. "Scenery Floodlight"... Does such a thing exist? If so, how does one obtain one?
    By old_wombat in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 11-14-2015, 10:33 PM
  3. Does a 360 degree view exist in FSX?
    By annber in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-14-2011, 09:59 PM
  4. Does a list exist of all flightsim.com Excellence Award winners?
    By adlion944 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-28-2002, 02:25 PM
  5. Does a good AC maintenance utility exist yet?
    By pitot in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-10-2002, 02:35 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules