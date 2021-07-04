Thread: Create approach flight for landing practice

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    chris18p's Avatar
    chris18p
    Default Create approach flight for landing practice

    Hi there

    After starting with an early version of MS Flight Simulator I eventually migrated to x-plane up to the latest 11.53 version. I then decided to give FS2020 a try as I have only been an occasional simmer and never got as proficient as I would have like with x-plane which is good but in some ways over-demanding for the likes of me.

    My first impressions of FS2020 are good but I hate the file structure, which a question for another date.

    My question this time is that I would like to create an approach flight, similar to that in x-plane (and older versions of FS) which gives the option of either a 3 or 10 mile approach so as to be able to practice landings. I have looked at the training section but its not to my liking as I find the Cessna a bit too twitchy and which like the choice of a different aircraft and airport.

    Hope someone can help with the easiest way to create my flight so I can save it and use it as needed.

    Thanks
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Try these freeware ready-made landing challenges from flightsim.to: https://flightsim.to/c/user-content/landing-challenges/

    There's an excellent flightsim.com tutorial on how to install add-ons in MSFS: https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...mmunity-Folder
