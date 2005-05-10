Dear friends,
I am a user of the Microsoft Flight Simulator FS2004. Because of the poor terrain view I thought about a new opportunity to see real terrain.
See please what I have realized with FS2004 -> GPSout -> Bluetooth -> Android tablet -> BluetoothGPS.

One way to get the PDF article:
https://c.gmx.net/@32811920585969497...Sm6csaKYg6-FrA

It is too big for attachment...

Excuse my English...
Best Regards from Erfurt/Germany
Gunther Zielosko