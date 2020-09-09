Thread: FINALLY!!! KPHG is oipen!

Phillipsburg Airport, KPHG is now finally available!!
I flew two flights out of there this evening. One to Loup City, Nebraska, and one to Fairmont State Airfield, KFMZ.
BTW, that is the Republican River, not a political post.
