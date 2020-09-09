Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: FINALLY!!! KPHG is oipen!

    Default FINALLY!!! KPHG is oipen!

    Phillipsburg Airport, KPHG is now finally available!!
    I flew two flights out of there this evening. One to Loup City, Nebraska, and one to Fairmont State Airfield, KFMZ.
    BTW, that is the Republican River, not a political post.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: PhillipsB1.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 227.8 KB  ID: 226521   Click image for larger version.  Name: Republican.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 228.4 KB  ID: 226522   Click image for larger version.  Name: KPHG1.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 328.2 KB  ID: 226523  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: PHBG2.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 271.9 KB  ID: 226524   Click image for larger version.  Name: KearneyW.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 398.1 KB  ID: 226525  
