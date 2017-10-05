Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: BIIS Isafjordur

  1. Today, 09:55 PM #1
    waymon
    waymon is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Lexington KY
    Posts
    110

    Default BIIS Isafjordur

    Does anyone know why msfs crashes to desk top when I try to load BIIS airport in Iceland?
    I can load other airports in the area but not this one.
    I see other players at the airport on the world map. any suggestions will be appreciated.
    Wayne Mason
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900x 4.38 GHz /Red devil RX6800XT 16GB ram /32GB [email protected] MHz /500GB M.2 Drive /1TB SSD /3-Asus 27" Displays
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:10 PM #2
    waymon
    waymon is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Lexington KY
    Posts
    110

    Default

    Correction now it seems I can't load any airport in Iceland.
    Wayne Mason
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900x 4.38 GHz /Red devil RX6800XT 16GB ram /32GB [email protected] MHz /500GB M.2 Drive /1TB SSD /3-Asus 27" Displays
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX, Bae Avro RJ70. Most difficult approaches, Isafjordur.
    By autosetup in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-10-2017, 06:24 AM
  2. Avro RJ 70, enroute, Thingeyri to Isafjordur, Iceland.
    By autosetup in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-09-2017, 02:46 AM
  3. P3D - Milviz KA350I Landing at Isafjordur - TrackIR
    By eora in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-10-2015, 05:54 PM
  4. Icelandair: BIHN--->BIIS
    By ragupasta in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 12-29-2012, 02:49 AM
  5. ~ B377 Pregnant Guppy ~ ... landing @ BIIS - Isafjordur, Iceland *seriously* :-)
    By boxcar in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 03-17-2010, 11:51 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules