Once again I have to eat my words.
In one of my posts I was talking (complaining) that they forgot the Chrysler Building.
I said that it was strange considering the history between the Broadway Tower and the Chrysler Building.
In my mind, you can't talk about one without talking about the other.
Then the other day I was fiddling around with that POHTOGRAMMIETRY thingee and other stuff in the DATA portion of the GENERAL OPTIONS section.
I must have got some things right.
After I made some changes I went on a test flight to NYC from JFK, there it was, standing tall and giving me the middle finger.
VFRguy