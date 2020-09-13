Thread: Too many reinstalls causing loss of FREE SPACE

Hi Glen,
I presume when you remove things, you actually “uninstall” them, rather than just delete them?
What you could try is a disc clean up. Press your Windows key & type Disk
You should see “Disk Clean-up”. A box will pop up, recommending you delete things like temporary internet files etc. This might give you a bit more space.. in fact, at the bottom of the box, it will say how much space you will get back.
There is also a “clean up system files” option. Again it might give you a bit more.
When you look at your C drive properties, have you clicked on Tools? You get an option to optimise your drive and also to defragment it... however this probably doesn’t need doing as Windows 10 does this automatically nowadays.
Also.. I presume your recycle bin gets emptied regularly? Always worth checking.
Hope some of this helps
Regards
Steve
