Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Too many reinstalls causing loss of FREE SPACE

  1. Today, 03:02 PM #1
    VFRguy's Avatar
    VFRguy
    VFRguy is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Enid, Oklahoma
    Posts
    70

    Default Too many reinstalls causing loss of FREE SPACE

    In March I bought a New computer just for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.
    It has 500GB of memory.
    The only thing that I loaded into the new computer was a
    Word processor and a small puzzle program.
    I even deleted a whole bunch of stuff that came with the computer.
    I don't play games, except that puzzle thing and fly.
    I pay my bills also. That's about it.
    I then ordered the Flight Simulator (On Disk) and it will take 4 weeks to arrive.
    In the meantime I loaded My FS X and fired it up.
    I attempted to register it but Microsoft would not let me register it because it was on a second computer.
    So, I removed FS X from my new computer and waited.
    When My new Flight Simulator arrived I loaded it up.
    All 10 disks.
    I flew it for 3 or 4 weeks and got tired of having to insert disk 1 in order to fly.
    So, I removed my new Flight Simulator from my new Computer.
    I then downloaded another Flight Simulator from the Microsoft Store.
    I flew it for a while until I got into trouble with an Update.
    A Microsoft TEC fixed the problem but I had to reinstall the program.
    When the TEC fixed my problem he also moved my community folder to the
    the location listed below.

    C:\Flight simulator\community (EMPTY)
    ......................... \Official\ Onestore (DATA) (132 GB)

    Where ever the base program is , I don't know but I do know it is not that big.
    Last week a new update problem appeared and I spent around 4 or 5 hours trying to figure it out.
    What the heck, I removed the program and reinstalled it. The program was 90.5 GB so it took me 9.5 hours to reload ( 10 GB\hr ).
    That fixed my problem.
    I also had to install all the stuff from the Content Manager 59.5 GB.
    When I look at the properties for the C drive there is 7.5 GB free space out of a total of 496 GB.
    I figure that there is around 150 GB to 250 GB free space missing, perhaps more.
    I suspect that a bunch free space got lost during all that reinstalling and I don't know what to about.
    If I don't resolve this issue, sooner or later I will be out of memory all together. Then I will be in deep you know what.
    VFRguy
    Last edited by VFRguy; Today at 03:15 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:58 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,227

    Default

    Hi Glen,
    I presume when you remove things, you actually “uninstall” them, rather than just delete them?

    What you could try is a disc clean up. Press your Windows key & type Disk
    You should see “Disk Clean-up”. A box will pop up, recommending you delete things like temporary internet files etc. This might give you a bit more space.. in fact, at the bottom of the box, it will say how much space you will get back.
    There is also a “clean up system files” option. Again it might give you a bit more.

    When you look at your C drive properties, have you clicked on Tools? You get an option to optimise your drive and also to defragment it... however this probably doesn’t need doing as Windows 10 does this automatically nowadays.

    Also.. I presume your recycle bin gets emptied regularly? Always worth checking.

    Hope some of this helps

    Regards
    Steve
    Last edited by g7rta; Today at 04:06 PM.
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. What Could Be Causing The Loss Of Flight Plans When Resuming?
    By Elvensmith in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-13-2020, 03:06 AM
  2. FSX fatal error on startup even after multiple reinstalls
    By mijeeva in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-19-2015, 06:40 PM
  3. Avoid reinstalls-Just something I do, not an original or new idea.
    By ussmidway in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-21-2010, 11:36 AM
  4. Hamachi2 Reinstalls
    By salt_air in forum MSFS Multiplayer Adventures
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-10-2010, 07:41 AM
  5. ~ Oooops- a little too much boost for too long ~ ... hedgehopping a bit too hard
    By boxcar in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 02-08-2009, 10:39 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules