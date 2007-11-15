Thread: Plane Shakes...

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Plane Shakes...

    Plane Shakes...

    Howdy!

    I've loaded a couple of Spitfires (AF Scrub Vb, Mk. XI) and the Aeroplane Heaven Hurricane into the Sim, and when I select any one of these to go flying, the airplane is shaking violently on the Runway with the brakes applied.

    Any ideas as to why this happens?

    Thanks!

    Alan

    In the aircraft.cfg file, these are the settings you may need to adjust:

    empty_weight_pitch_MOI = 1600655
    empty_weight_roll_MOI = 588050
    empty_weight_yaw_MOI = 2148751
    empty_weight_coupled_MOI = 0
