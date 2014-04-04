Thread: Shaking the Rust Off: Orlando to Nassau

It's been a few months since I've been able to get in a flight, but it's time to shake off the rust and get back in the cockpit. I have been incredibly busy with real life obligations, but it's starting to finally wind down, so I had some time to sneak in a short hop from Orlando Executive to Nassau in the Bahamas. The improvements that have been made to the G3000/5000 by the Working Title team are really impressive, and it's making the Longitude better and better to fly. Here we go!
Going through the start up procedures on the ramp in Orlando. We were scheduled for an 8am departure, but the passengers were here and loaded up about ten minutes early.
Taxiing out from the busy Orlando Executive ramp
Lined up on runway 25 ready to head out for our 50 minute flight to Nassau
See ya later Orlando!
Some clouds have settled in as we fly over Palm Beach and the eastern coast of Florida
Just in case there was any question as to what we were flying today
A few Bahama Islands and the famous blue water starting to come into view as we begin our descent
This area is such an awesome place to fly in MSFS
On final for runway 14, I'm about to see how rusty I really am after not flying for two months. These passengers have no idea what they're in for...
Alright, so maybe I wasn't THAT rusty, we touched down at -131FPM. Welcome to Nassau!
Thanks for viewing! I have one more busy stretch coming up here, but hopefully within a few weeks I'll be back in the virtual skies again.
