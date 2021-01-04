How do you use the VNAV function in the Working Title G3000 mod in the Daher TBM?
I set up an RNAV flight plan in the World Map from Watsonville (KWVI) to Half Moon Bay (KHAF). I made a note of all the waypoints in the flight plan, with their altitudes. Once in the cockpit, I went to the MFD screen in the Daher, pulled up the flight plan and entered the altitudes for each waypoint. Thinking I had already activated the mod's VNAV function, I took off, climbed, engaged the autopilot, hit NAV and waited for the G3000 to do its thing. Based on the information I'd entered, I expected the Daher to climb to 3,400 ft., then to 6,100 ft. cruise altitude, before descending, progressively, to 3,800, 3,300, 2,020, and finally, 50 ft., the runway elevation at KHAF. I must've missed something important, because VNAV never kicked in. What did I miss? How do you activate a VNAV approach in this amazing G3000 mod?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
Bookmarks