I have been fooling around with the “.PLN” file.
I first noticed that when you open the .PLN file rather than the .FLT file you have much more flexibility.
You can change to any of your planes that you have by changing your plane
in the plane selection box and reloading the file. I liked that.
As far as I know, that is not possible with the .FLT file.
You are stuck with the plane that you built the flight with.
The flight plan itself is more useful although I don't know exactly how that works, yet.
I am pretty sure you can change things around all you want.
It seems a little odd to me that you need two files.
Why not combine all the functions into one file?
I guess they have a reason or they would have done it already.
I have a feeling that that the .PLN file is going to be my file of choice in the days to come.
Is there ever a time when you need to
open the .FLT file rather than the .PLN?
Looking forward to your thoughts.
VFRguy