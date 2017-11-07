Thread: Moving Community to another drive

Once Community has been moved from C: to E:, how do we let FS2020 know where to look for add on liveries/sceneries?
Thanks for your advice
J-Louis
Once Community has been moved from C: to E:, how do we let FS2020 know where to look for add on liveries/sceneries?
Thanks for your advice
J-Louis
J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
You can't just move folders and expect a program to find them.
In your case you should use Add-on Linker.
It only places a small link in the Community folder to where you want to keep the large files.
Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
Actually you can move a bigger folder such as "Packages" which is in the Local Cache from the Cdrive to the E as long as you change the destination drive name in the UserCFG.opt file...
I was just asking if someone knows whether there was a specific line to modify somewhere to make the program look for Community in the E drive instead of C
Thanks for the suggestion
J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
Bookmarks