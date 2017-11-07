Thread: Moving Community to another drive

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Moving Community to another drive

    jlbelard
    Moving Community to another drive

    Once Community has been moved from C: to E:, how do we let FS2020 know where to look for add on liveries/sceneries?
    Thanks for your advice

    J-Louis
    dogdish
    Default

    You can't just move folders and expect a program to find them.

    In your case you should use Add-on Linker.

    It only places a small link in the Community folder to where you want to keep the large files.
    MAXsenna
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by dogdish View Post
    You can't just move folders and expect a program to find them.

    In your case you should use Add-on Linker.

    It only places a small link in the Community folder to where you want to keep the large files.
    Is that like an app/GUI/overlay for making symbolic links?
    Which is actually the answer he needs.

    jlbelard
    Default

    Actually you can move a bigger folder such as "Packages" which is in the Local Cache from the Cdrive to the E as long as you change the destination drive name in the UserCFG.opt file...
    I was just asking if someone knows whether there was a specific line to modify somewhere to make the program look for Community in the E drive instead of C
    Thanks for the suggestion
