Thread: Update problems.

  Today, 05:13 AM
    shb7
    Default Update problems.

    When I did the last update it stopped about halfway through. After I restarted the sim, it finished the update. Today, it stopped after 19 meg. It kept trying to download the same file and failing. So I had to restart the sim again.
  Today, 05:17 AM
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    Did it do the MS Store bit first? There’s a small update which you have to do via the store before you launch the sim.
    Mind you.. some say they’ve had problems with that too


