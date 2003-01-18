Thread: NEW UPDATE CODE 0x80073D26

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Opened FS
    Then it says “A new mandatory update is available. Please update Microsoft Flight simulator in the Microsoft store before launching”
    I click OK.
    Then a Microsoft Store window opens up that says “Error”.
    It says see details with code 0x80073D26.
    It then shows the many reports with this code but it does not say what to do about it.
    I went to “ help.microsofr.com” to talk to a support tec but it never would connect me to a real person. It just gave me the run around.
    Considering the dozens of reports I'm hoping that someone at FlightSim.com will have an answer to this problem.

    Sorry I missed that post
    msfs 2020 will not start after 5/25/21 update
    But I am still confused about what exactly to do about it.
    Hi Glen,
    first thing I would try is to update everything in the store... well “gaming services” at least, because the error is something to do with that.

    Click the three dots at the top right of the store.. then “downloads and updates” then click Get Updates

    Hopefully that will sort it. If not, you may have to repair / reset the Microsoft Store. There are one or two videos on YouTube about it, like this one...

    https://youtu.be/wxk9tGRHtmU
    Hope this helps


    If you do manage to update the sim.. when it’s all up & running again... the new “World Update 5” will be available in the marketplace (under the free item section again)

    Regards
    Steve
