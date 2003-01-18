Thread: NEW UPDATE CODE 0x80073D26

Hi Glen,
first thing I would try is to update everything in the store... well “gaming services” at least, because the error is something to do with that.
Click the three dots at the top right of the store.. then “downloads and updates” then click Get Updates
Hopefully that will sort it. If not, you may have to repair / reset the Microsoft Store. There are one or two videos on YouTube about it, like this one...
https://youtu.be/wxk9tGRHtmU
Hope this helps
If you do manage to update the sim.. when it’s all up & running again... the new “World Update 5” will be available in the marketplace (under the free item section again)
Regards
Steve
Last edited by g7rta; Today at 04:43 AM.
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
Bookmarks