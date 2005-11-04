Another fictional, I did this as I recently bought some shares in the company (ABinBev).

Click image for larger version.  Name: BAE 146 ABinBev 1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 52.3 KB  ID: 226501

Click image for larger version.  Name: BAE 146 ABinBev 2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 96.5 KB  ID: 226502

Click image for larger version.  Name: 146 ab paint.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 22.8 KB  ID: 226503