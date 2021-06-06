hi all

UPDATED TO 1.17.3.0 VIA MICROSOFT STORE.

WHEN GO TO START GAME BLACK SCREEN APPEARS GREYTOOLBAR APPEARS STATING 1.17.3.0 THE MUSIC STARTS BUT NO OPENING CREDITS AND ALL I CAN SEE IS THE BLACK SCREEN AND THE TOOLBAR. I HAVE THE STANDARD EDITION AND THE GAME WAS OPENING AND RUNNING WITHOUT ANY ISSUES TILL I UPDATED IT TO THIS VERSION.

Tom