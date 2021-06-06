Thread: Looking For MSFS 1.17.3.0 Upgrade

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Looking For MSFS 1.17.3.0 Upgrade

    leegra
    I cannot download the new Nordic World Update until I have upgraded MSFS to 1.17.3.0. Right now, it's at 1.16.2.0. When I go to the MS Store to upgrade the Premium Deluxe edition I get this message: "Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe upgrade is not currently available." I'm wondering, is there an alternate means of getting an upgrade to 1.17.3.0?...Any advice that will produce 1.17.3.0 will be very much appreciated...Thanks in advance...

    Lee Graves
    g7rta
    I take it you already have the premium deluxe? You don’t click on that. You need to update the standard version (irrespective of what version you have) or simply click “get updates” & it’ll update all the apps.
    You then launch the sim & it will download another 5gb.
    When that’s done and you’re at the main Flight Sim menu.. go to the Marketplace for the World Update 5 (which is another 3gb)

    Regards
    Steve
