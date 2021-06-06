Thread: Looking For MSFS 1.17.3.0 Upgrade

I take it you already have the premium deluxe? You don’t click on that. You need to update the standard version (irrespective of what version you have) or simply click “get updates” & it’ll update all the apps.
You then launch the sim & it will download another 5gb.
When that’s done and you’re at the main Flight Sim menu.. go to the Marketplace for the World Update 5 (which is another 3gb)
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
