Flightsim.com sale
I currently have Active Sky Next for FSX which I know is very old. Am interested in the Full Version of AS16 but am confused by the comment on the Active Sky page, which reads, Please verify you have the correct version of AS16 before purchasing. Well, I don't have AS16. What is the product being advertised and what is the relation to the above statement?
Thanks
HP Omen Obelisk, i7 9700K 3.6 Base to 4.9 Turbo Boost, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB, 32GB HyperX 2666 DDR4 RAM. 1TB 7200 SATA HD, 1TB Western Digital M.2 NvME SSD, 750W PS. Let's fly!
