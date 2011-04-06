Wow! the availability of "Airports" is at a saturation point! 3 or four per day! from all quarters. I ask? who is going to buy all of them?
and who is ready to spend such high prices for them?...

And, hardly any Aircraft!...I am tired of flying the MSFS planes , which for the most part, fly so bad! and sound horrible!...this is one
Item I miss from FSX and P3D, most of the X-plane ones are really "caricatures" and the good ones are priced for the Elites!

So, that's that from here.... have a good day!