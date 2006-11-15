Thread: World Update V has arrived

Results 1 to 1 of 1

World Update V has arrived

    g7rta
    World Update V has arrived

    MSFS has just prompted me to open the MS Store for a mandatory update.
    The sim itself has downloaded a 5.25GB update.. and now the 3.53gb world update (via the Marketplace)

    Regards
    Steve
