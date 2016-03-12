Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Lost scenery.

  Today, 10:52 AM
    JimCanty's Avatar
    JimCanty
    I am running FSX Steam. For some reason, I have lost a lot of Northwestern US scenery, Washington, and British Columbia. I tried everything including re-installing the program but no luck. Any ideas or suggestions?
    Jim
  Today, 11:36 AM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Were these addon areas or default? Maybe try a "Verify Game Cache"?
    To verify your game files please do the following:

    1. Load the Steam platform and log into your account
    2. Click the Library tab in the menu at the top of the screen
    3. Click the List View from the view options on the top right of the screen
    4. Right click on Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition to bring up a popup menu
    5. Click on Properties from the popup menu to bring up another popup box
    6. Click on Local files from the popup box menu
    7. Click on Verify integrity of game cache from the Local file options
    8. Wait for the progress bar to finish verifying your files. Additional files may download
    9. Restart Steam
    10. Restart Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition
    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
