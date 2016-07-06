Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Do I "OWNED" too much?

    Do I "OWNED" too much?

    The following is a chain of events that leads me to wonder if I “OWNED” to much, causing a conflict.

    1. Purchased MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR PREMIUM DELUXE 10 disk version from EBAY and installed.
    2. Unhappy with the fact that I needed to insert disk 1 to run sim.
    3. Uninstalled same.
    4. Downloaded MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR standard version from MICROSOFT STORE and installed.
    5. Happy and flying.
    6. Ran into problems with update 1.16.2.0 and a Microsoft Tec Fixed it. (just saying)
    7. I thought that I got rid of the 10 disk version.
    8. In the sim I browsed WELCOME/MARKETPLACE/FULL CATALOG/OWNED/YES.
    9. There I found these 10 items.
    1. Amphibious Ulterligh-flying boat.
    2. Aviators Club Livery
    3. MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR Deluxe Upgrade
    4. MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR Premium Upgrade
    5. MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR Premium Deluxe Upgrade
    6. EDLP Paderbom-Lippstat Airport
    7. World Update I: Japan
    8. World Update II: USA
    9. World Update III: United Kingdom
    10. World Update IV: France,Belgium
    They all showed “OWNED” and ”INSTALLED”.
    While studying items 3, 4 and 5, it solved a couple of mysteries for me.
    However, there seems to be an overlap.
    I think some of the files are duplicated.
    If that is so, is that a problem?
    I have not noticed any problems.
    The only things that I ever Paid for were MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR PREMIUM DELUXE and MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR STANDERD.
    Yet there are 3 upgrades.
    I don't know what is going.
    I did not consider those two programs that I bought upgrades.
    VFRguy
    Default

    Hi Glen, there are 3 editions of flight simulator...

    Standard
    Deluxe
    Premium Deluxe


    When you buy from the MS Store, you always download the standard version (along with Digital Ownership)
    irrespective of which edition you actually paid for.
    You can then get the addition upgrades (deluxe and premium deluxe) via the content manager when the sim is launched (if you’ve paid for them)

    Presumably with you previously buying the “premium deluxe” edition on disc, it upgraded your standard download, as if that’s what you had bought.

    If your sim is working as it should then don’t worry about it.


    Default

    THANKS
    I figured that something like that is what happened.
    My first clue was that I still had all 30 planes.
    I did not realize until yesterday when I was snooping around the Marketplace that I had all the stuff that I paid for.
    I thought that that I will have to forget that first program that I bought from EBAY.
    Default

    I am pleased that MICROSOFT did the right thing.
