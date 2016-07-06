Thread: Do I “OWNED” too much?

Hi Glen, there are 3 editions of flight simulator...
Standard
Deluxe
Premium Deluxe
When you buy from the MS Store, you always download the standard version (along with Digital Ownership)
irrespective of which edition you actually paid for.
You can then get the addition upgrades (deluxe and premium deluxe) via the content manager when the sim is launched (if you’ve paid for them)
Presumably with you previously buying the “premium deluxe” edition on disc, it upgraded your standard download, as if that’s what you had bought.
If your sim is working as it should then don’t worry about it.
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
Bookmarks