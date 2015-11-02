Thread: My flights regularly freeze for 2-3 seconds at a time every minute or so

My flights regularly freeze for 2-3 seconds at a time every minute or so
My computer is relatively new (6 mo old, i7-10700K 3.8-5.1GHz, 32GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM, GTR-2060 Super, System and games on separate SSDs) and should be able to easily handle anything FS2020 could logically throw at it... My internet connection, on the other hand, is the same-old same-old.
So how can I cut the cord? I suspect it's updating Paris and Brussels weather as I depart KBNA on a VFR-local flight or whatever. I neither want nor need updated European airport data, weather and city photogrammetry as I tool around the hills of Tennessee here in the colonies.
How can I turn all of that sort of online stuff off to help me zero in on the cause of the regular inflight freezes? I tried taking Steam offline but that didn't help- I suspect Steam's offline status doesn't mean anything at all to MSFS2020. I tried searching for similar posts but didn't find any regular, recurring freezes like I'm getting, and most of the hits were about FSX. Thanks.

