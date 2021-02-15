Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Fs2020 does't launch

  1. Today, 04:28 PM #1
    Miahflyer
    Miahflyer is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    36

    Exclamation Fs2020 does't launch

    Hello, I am wondering that the game MSFS2020 is supposed to be working without Internet (off line). But recently I had problem with
    Internet - internet was down for some time and during this time tried to play the simulator but it would not Launch, I tried a few times
    without success. Although I own the simulator with DVDs I did not buy it either from steam nor MS STORE. If any body please let me
    know is there anything wrong with my installation or is it that you must have internet connection to play the sim?. Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:50 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,207

    Default

    Hi, I presume you know about disc 1 having to be in your dvd-drive when running it? Just a thought.
    Also, where did you actually buy it.. presumably a reputable company like Aerosoft?


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:29 PM #3
    Miahflyer
    Miahflyer is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    36

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    Hi, I presume you know about disc 1 having to be in your dvd-drive when running it? Just a thought.
    Also, where did you actually buy it.. presumably a reputable company like Aerosoft?


    Regards
    Steve
    I bought the DVDs from aerosoft and dvd disk 1 is always in the DVD Drive. Thanks for a reply.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:41 PM #4
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,207

    Default

    I don’t have the disc version myself but I’m guessing you still had to create an Xbox account.. have you tried logging out & back in? Maybe check the store for updates?

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FS2020 Wont Launch (Game Pass)
    By Garciamk3g in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-23-2021, 11:02 PM
  2. FS2020 will not launch
    By Steveb3602 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 02-15-2021, 02:35 PM
  3. Does Legacy mode let you fly FSX Addons in Fs2020?
    By cmac in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-20-2020, 02:42 PM
  4. UASO Titan34D Launch Vehicle Completes Rollout To Launch Complex 40
    By kayamone sutton in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-11-2009, 03:22 PM
  5. to launch or not to launch...
    By Bomby in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 03-08-2004, 01:38 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules