Thread: Panama City Airport-MPTO

  Today, 03:31 PM
    jscoralick
    jscoralick
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    Brasilia - Brazil
    Posts
    8

    Default Panama City Airport-MPTO

    Hi.

    I bought it on the SimMarket website, the Panama City Airport (MPTO). Installed without problems. But when I fly over the airport, the scenery is distorted, with the runway and all the objects that make up the airport are below the ground. What could be happening?

    Thanks.
  Today, 04:07 PM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,369

    Default

    I responded over at the "other" site where you asked the same question.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
