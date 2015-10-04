Torn Between one of TWO Aircraft for MSFS. Your thoughts on both before I buy please
So, I'm on the fence for one of TWO aircraft, because I'm eyeing Van Nuys from Orbx which is dropping soon. What would you all get and why? Please try to sell it to me like you would be if you were a salesman for the aircraft company.
1st Choice: Blackbox Simulations Britten Norman Islander
2nd Choice: Blackbox Simulations Cessna Cessna L-19
"Bird Dog"
Again, I want to know the good, the bad, the uglies on All of the above. I want to make sure I make the right choice. I know the Islander has the GNS 530 which I have from Realsim Gear so I can use that with that aircraft, so that is already a plus to me, but I'm torn up on some of my Island sceneries on the Bird Dog. Thanks for your feedback; I'll let you all know when I decide the winner with a screenshot suite.
Thanks in advance!
Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
