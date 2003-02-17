Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Need Advice from an Old Pro on Instrument Approaches!

  1. Today, 10:28 AM #1
    Mac6737
    Mac6737 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Washington, DC Area
    Posts
    342

    Need Advice from an Old Pro on Instrument Approaches!

    Have I mentioned there's no manual for MSFS, at least not one that actually gives you any info on how to fly the planes? (Rhetorical question.)

    Anyway, I am trying to up my skills to the next level, which I do by blundering around with buttons on the panel while I'm on AP. So I was in the King Air, flying a GPS route from KDEN to Jackson Hole (KJAC). Nearing KJAC, I decided to fiddle with the settings in the right-hand screen, and pushed "PRO." This produced the display I attach here. This looked like the screens I've seen in YouTube instructional videos for the CJ4, a hopeful sign. So I clicked on "Load and Activate." My King Air then left the GPS route, but did not follow the path traced by those waypoints. Instead, it went to 315, heading for nothing -- at least not KJAC. I then changed my CDI to VOR1. No effect.

    So I deactivated the autopilot and started to fly the approach pattern on the screen. Being a polite sort, I contacted the KJAC tower, but they told me to "Fly left traffic, Runway 21" -- in other words, land to the south, directly opposite the approach on my screen.

    Is the AP supposed to follow the approach generated by the panel? If so, how can I get it to do that? And how does the plane generate an approach path without checking with the tower?

    Thanks all.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: King Air panel.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 309.7 KB  ID: 226488  
