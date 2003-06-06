Here is Lens airport created by Pascal Martin.

Lens - Bénifontaine aerodrome is an aerodrome open to public air traffic, located in the commune of Bénifontaine, 3 km north of Lens in the Pas-de-Calais.

It is used for the practice of leisure and tourism activities (light aviation including aerobatics, helicopters, parachuting and model aircraft).
https://www.simvol.org/en/downloads/airports/lens