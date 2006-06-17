Thread: Flight erratic

In flight, my plane is bouncing up and down (no wind) and then pitches down sometimes. Also my VR stopped working. I press left control and it tells me to bind a key but nothing happens.
You need to describe your setup including computer and controllers in order for us to help you. You may have a controller settings issue? You may have conflicting assignments?
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
