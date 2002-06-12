Like many of us, my C drive where FS2020 is installed is getting fuller... I am considering moving the packages folder from my C; (SSD) to my E (non SSD) which has much more available space.
My question is: should I expect a loss in smoothness, frame rates moving the package folder out of an SSD drive to an old-fashioned HD?
Or do you think the drive where the packages folder is has no impact on the overall performance of the simulator, since FS2020 is still located on the C drive.
Thanks for your input

J-Louis