Thread: Gaming Computer

  Today, 12:36 PM
    Rich Ace
    Default Gaming Computer

    What is the best gaming computer needed to fly MS 2020? Looking to buy a new computer, need help.


    Thanks
    Rich
    Rich is always flying low and fast.
  Today, 01:06 PM
    wout123
    Default

    What is the best gaming computer needed to fly MS 2020? Looking to buy a new computer, need help.


    Thanks
    Rich
    are you aware that a pc is going to cost at least 2000...you can also go for the xbox series x for 500.
    but ofcourse a pc wil awlays be more versatile with mods and filetunings.
  Today, 02:21 PM
    KiloWatt
    Default

    What is the best gaming computer needed to fly MS 2020? Looking to buy a new computer, need help.

    Thanks
    Rich
    Whoa, I hope you realise what you're asking! I suspect that if you ask three people, you'll get four answers.

    Let's see Ryzen 7 5700X. Probably a RTX 3090. 32 GB of RAM. A hell of a power supply and a motherboard that can handle that type of power.... I think anything more is probably superfluous. Since you posed the question as "the best gaming computer needed to fly MS 2020", I take it money is not a factor?
