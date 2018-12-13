Thread: Gaming Computer

Whoa, I hope you realise what you're asking! I suspect that if you ask three people, you'll get four answers.
What is the best gaming computer needed to fly MS 2020? Looking to buy a new computer, need help.
Thanks
Rich
Let's see Ryzen 7 5700X. Probably a RTX 3090. 32 GB of RAM. A hell of a power supply and a motherboard that can handle that type of power.... I think anything more is probably superfluous. Since you posed the question as "the best gaming computer needed to fly MS 2020", I take it money is not a factor?
Ryzen 3 3100 @ 4.4 GHz
16 GB @ 3200 MHz
GTX 970
2560 x 1080
