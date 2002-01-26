Another fictional for FS2004. Shorts Belfast Air International Transport Ltd.

Click image for larger version.  Name: Shorts Belfast AIT1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 60.4 KB  ID: 226479

Click image for larger version.  Name: Shorts Belfast AIT2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 58.7 KB  ID: 226480

Name: Short Belfast AIT.jpg Views: 7 Size: 19.2 KB