Hi. I have X-Plane 10 v 10.51. I have been Bell407 SP1 since 2016, I left it hangar for years caused it's crash sensitivity. I took it on use recently and started to fly, immediately it act uncontrollable and crashed, after this I noticed that throttle grip was FULL position, even if throttle and colletive were zero. I made start test, immediately when helo appeared I move throttle slider a bit, I avoided crash and throttle went IDLE. I moved slider FULL, and helo was ready to fly.I value your help.
Regards.
Pertti