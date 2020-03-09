Boa noite pessoal, estou precisando configurar meu joystick Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick X no FS2020, principalmente aquele (mini) botão direcional ao lado do botão 2, para poder visualizar as laterais esquerda, direita, esquerda para baixo, etc...) Mas não estou conseguindo. Ele fica como se fosse um direcional rápido e não lento como no FS X.
Outro problema que enfrento é de conseguir separar os painéis de instrumentos e colocá-los em uma tela separada, SIM, utilizo 2 monitores, uma TV 65" para o jogo e um monitor 22" para poder colocar o painel de instrumento, principalmente o GPS, mas não estou conseguindo.
o PC é um Core i9 9700K, 64GB Ram 2666MHz, RTX 2080 (e dá problemas no gráfico), joystick Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick X, mouse, teclado...
Fico no aguardo de ajuda.
Pablo.
"Good night everyone, I need to configure my Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick X joystick on the FS2020, especially that (mini) directional button next to button 2, to be able to see the left, right, left sides down, etc...) But I'm not getting. It looks like a fast directional pad and not slow like in FS X.
Another problem I face is managing to separate the instrument panels and place them on a separate screen, YES, I use 2 monitors, a 65" TV for the game and a 22" monitor to be able to place the instrument panel, especially the GPS , but I can not.
the PC is a Core i9 9700K, 64GB Ram 2666MHz, RTX 2080 (and gives graphic problems), Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick X joystick, mouse, keyboard...
I'm waiting for help.
Pablo."
